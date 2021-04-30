Data published by the Government reveals the rolling rate was 42.7 positive cases per 100,000 on April 23.

There were 40 positive cases across the local authority in the week to that date.

While large parts of Hartlepool and the surrounding area have recorded fewer than three recent cases, there are pockets with higher rates.

Data for areas where zero, one or two cases have been confirmed is not revealed to protect individuals' identities.

Here are the 10 areas in and around Hartlepool with the highest rates of Covid-19, according to the latest figures.

1. Billingham Central There were 9 positive cases in Billingham Central where the case rate was 92.1 per 100,000 people.

2. Jesmond There were 5 positive cases in Jesmond where the case rate was 61.1 per 100,000 people.

3. Clavering There were 6 positive cases in Clavering where the case rate was 58.5 per 100,000 people.

4. Old Town and Grange There were 4 positive cases in Old Town and Grange where the case rate was 51.7 per 100,000 people.