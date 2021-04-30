The 10 areas in and around Hartlepool with the highest rates of Covid-19
Friday, 30th April 2021, 6:00 am
Data published by the Government reveals the rolling rate was 42.7 positive cases per 100,000 on April 23.
There were 40 positive cases across the local authority in the week to that date.
While large parts of Hartlepool and the surrounding area have recorded fewer than three recent cases, there are pockets with higher rates.
Data for areas where zero, one or two cases have been confirmed is not revealed to protect individuals' identities.
Here are the 10 areas in and around Hartlepool with the highest rates of Covid-19, according to the latest figures.
