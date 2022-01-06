The Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 rates as Boris Johnson sticks with ‘Plan B’ measures

Covid-19 cases in Hartlepool have jumped up over the festive period, with 1,449 infections recorded in the seven days up to December 30.

In comparison, 558 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the town in the week up to December 23.

Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 30.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

1. Clavering In the seven days up to December 30, Clavering recorded a case rate of 1,906.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 197 cases were recorded - a rise of 134.5% than the previous week.

2. The Fens, Elwick and Hart In the seven days up to December 30, the Fens, Elwick and Hart recorded a case rate of 1,857.0 per 100,000 people. A total of 225 cases were recorded - a rise of 184.8% than the previous week.

3. Rift House and Summerhill In the seven days up to December 30, Rift House and Summerhill recorded a case rate of 1,736.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 112 cases were recorded - a rise of 187.2% than the previous week.

4. Rossmere and Mill In the seven days up to December 30, Rossmere and Mill recorded a case rate of 1,609.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 111 cases were recorded - a rise of 200.0% than the previous week.