The Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid infection rates as further measures considered amid Omicron surge

Covid-19 cases have surged across the country in the past week, with a record 93,045 cases reported on Friday, December 17.

Boris Johnson is said to be considering imposing limits on household mixing over Christmas to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant – but what is the situation in Hartlepool?

Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 14.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

1. Rossmere and Mill In the seven days up to December 14, Rossmere and Mill recorded a case rate of 420.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 93.3% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Owton Manor In the seven days up to December 14, Owton Manor recorded a case rate of 357.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 28 cases were recorded - a rise of 55.6% than the previous week. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Foggy Furze In the seven days up to December 14, Foggy Furze recorded a case rate of 355.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 22 cases were recorded - a rise of 4.8% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. The Fens, Elwick and Hart In the seven days up to December 14, the Fens, Elwick and Hart recorded a case rate of 338.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 41 new cases were recorded - a fall of 22.6% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales