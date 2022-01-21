The Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid rates as Plan B measures set to be lifted next week

It means face coverings will no longer be compulsory and Covid passes for certain venues will also be dropped from Thursday, January 27, with the work from home requirement lifted immediately.

Although infection rates continue to be high, Covid-19 cases have been falling in every Hartlepool area over the latest seven-day period.

Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to January 15.

Data for subsequent days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

1. Old Town and Grange In the seven days up to January 15, Old Town and Grange recorded a case rate of 1,675.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 128 cases were recorded - a fall of 32.3% than the previous week.

2. Owton Manor In the seven days up to January 15, Owton Manor recorded a case rate of 1,673.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 131 cases were recorded - a fall of 41.0% than the previous week.

3. Seaton Carew In the seven days up to January 15, Seaton Carew recorded a case rate of 1,576.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 106 cases were recorded - a fall of 58.4% than the previous week.

4. Headland and West View In the seven days up to January 15, Headland and West View recorded a case rate of 1,570.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 164 cases were recorded - a fall of 49.5% than the previous week.