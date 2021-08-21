Two Covid deaths recorded in Hartlepool as another 41 coronavirus cases confirmed
Two people have sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool as another 41 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the town.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, August 21, that 104 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,591.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, August 21, it was announced that 32,058 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,460,930.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 21: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 260
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 273
Cases of coronavirus
41 new cases on August 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,449
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 345.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 16: 324
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,054
