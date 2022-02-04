Two more people die after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool
Another two people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 4, that 254 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,984.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 4, it was announced that 84,053 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,689,885.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 4: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 317
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 324
Cases of coronavirus
139 new cases on February 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,050
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 933.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 30: 876
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 82
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 4,263
Based on the latest available information.