Two new coronavirus cases in Hartlepool but no further Covid deaths
Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus deaths have been confirmed in the town.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, May 4, that a further four people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,543.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, May 4, it was announced that 1,946 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,423,796.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on May 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 268
Cases of coronavirus
One new case on May 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,931
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 25.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 29: 24
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 6
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,672
Based on the latest available information.