Two new Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no further virus-related deaths
Two new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Hartlepool but no further virus-related deaths have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Monday, April 26, that a further six people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,434.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, April 26, it was announced that 2,064 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,406,946.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on April 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 251
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 267
Cases of coronavirus
Two new cases on April 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,907
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 45.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 21: 43
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 2,661
Based on the latest available information.