Two new Covid-related deaths confirmed in Hartlepool
Two more people have died in Hartlepool after testing positive for coronavirus, according to figures released on Saturday, September 4.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 4 that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,161.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 4 it was announced that 37,578 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,941,611.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 4: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 266
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 277
Cases of coronavirus
71 new cases on September 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,106
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 318.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 30: 299
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,135
Based on the latest available information.