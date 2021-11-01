Walk-in sites open for Covid-19 booster vaccines as 'Grab-a-Jab' campaign returns

Hundreds of walk-in sites across the country are now offering booster vaccines. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

It’s been just over six weeks since the Covid booster vaccine programme began, and already more than six million people have had their top-up dose

And from today (Monday, November 1) those who are eligible for a booster jab can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their top-up without an appointment.

The NHS wants to make it as easy as possible for people to get vital protection against the virus as we head into the winter months.

There are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme, including pharmacies, GP practices and other community sites.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Walk-in centres are also offering vaccinations to 12-15 year olds, with parents advised to check the ‘Grab-a-Jab’ website to find their nearest centre, with the list updated daily.

Parents can also continue to use the national booking service to book their child’s jab, or young people can get one through the ongoing schools programme.

More than 86 million vaccines have already been delivered since the Covid vaccine programme’s launch in December 2020, with nine in 10 adults having had their first dose since that time.

A record 1.6 million top-up jabs were delivered by NHS staff and volunteers in the last week. Those who have already received their booster jabs include those who are clinically vulnerable and work in health and social care.

The NHS is vaccinating in line with guidance set by the JCVI.

