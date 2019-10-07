Dad saves a stranger’s life after wife was inspired by brave Sunderland schoolgirl Chloe Gray

Adam Waites during his blood stem cell donation.

Adam Waites has become a blood stem cell donor after his wife signed him up to the DKMS register just over a year ago.

Donors help provide lifesaving treatment for patients with a blood cancer or blood disorder who need a blood stem cell transplant.

Her family launched a campaign to get people to sign up to the DKMS register to see if they could be a potentially life-saving match for Chloe or someone else in need.

In August the family’s prayers were answered after medics discovered a 9/10 match for the courageous youngster and now they are waiting to discuss the next steps.

Adam, who is dad to Jackson, four, said it was ‘every parents worst nightmare’ to go through what Chloe’s family have and so felt compelled to help.

Adam said: “I've always wanted to do something worthwhile.

Adam and Sarah Waites with son Jackson, four.

“I became a blood donor as soon as I was old enough and then I have my wife to thank for signing me up to the DKMS register a little over a year ago.

“To my surprise I received a telephone call whilst on holiday in June telling me I was a positive match.

“It was incredible. After that phone call things started to move forward really quickly and very soon I underwent a full medical in Sheffield and arrangements were put in place for the stem cell donation.”Four days prior to the donation Adam was given daily injections in his stomach to encourage the stem cells to detach from the bone.

Then in August, Adam travelled to Sheffield to donate his cells, with the procedure taking just four and a half hours per day, over two days.

Adam was soon able to return back to work for company H Malone & Sons Ltd, who he also credits as being incredibly supportive.

And just recently he has found out that his donation went to help someone in France.

Adam continued: “It has been a life-changing experience.

“The hospital staff were amazing and totally supportive throughout, answering my questions and keeping me fully informed.

“My wife was able to stay with me throughout the day and made sure I was entertained, fed and watered.

“My recovery was rapid and I was back at work almost straightaway.

“I can't emphasise how absolutely amazing it feels to be a donor and save a life.

“I would do it all again in a heartbeat should I be successfully matched – it’s the easiest way you can save someone’s life.