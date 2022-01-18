Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, are concerned that people may choose to ignore eye tests during January that could reveal more than deteriorating vision.

Research by Scrivens revealed that during the pandemic almost half (47%) of those who went for an eye test found their prescription had changed for the worse.

Branch manager Julie Willis said: “We know that people are struggling to budget with rising food and energy prices putting a strain on finances.

Scrivens Opticians is advising Hartlepool residents not to neglect their eyesight during January.

"Our eyes are the window to our general health and regular eye tests are essential to our well-being.”

Scrivens is also reminding people that children aged under 16 are eligible for free NHS eye, as well as a number of adults.

People eligible for an NHS eye test include the over 60s, under 19s in full-time education, those with diabetes or glaucoma or people on benefits.

