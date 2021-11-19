Event in Hartlepool to help men's mental health hailed a big success by organisers

The Men’s Mental Health Matters walk-in event at Hartlepool’s Community Hub Central showcased a wide variety of services, charities, community groups, and initiatives that can help fellas have a healthy state of mind.

One of the organisers, national charity Mentell, reported it was their busiest event yet.

It was held jointly with GP federation Hartlepool & Stockton Health, charity Minds for Men and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mentell and Hartlepool and Stockton Health workers at the event.

The aim was to raise awareness of men's mental health amid worrying levels of suicide.

Alec Gray, a social prescribing link worker with Hartlepool & Stockton Health, said: "The day went absolutely perfect, all the volunteers and services that came have been emailing saying it was brilliant.

“The council at the hub have said it will be the start of many, many more in that brilliant venue.

"We had people walking in from the street who reached out for support and Mentell signed up a volunteer from Hartlepool.

A variety of organisations supported the event to help raise awareness.

“So all in all, in a time when it’s needed more than ever the day couldn’t have gone better and looks like the first of many.”

Organisations with stands included Hartlepool Carers, Hartlepool Stags, Andy’s Man Club, and LilyAnne’s coffee shop.

Also there was artist Danny Short who runs a new men’s art therapy group, Blue Dice – a digital tablet loan and support service between Incontrol-able CIC and Hartlepool Community Hubs – LGBTQ+ support group Hart Gables, and Run Fit Hartlepool.

BBC Tees DJ Paul “Goffy” Gough also attended to give his support after promoting the event on his show.

Left to right: DJ Paul Gough, and Hartlepool and Stockton Health workers Dawn Evans, Margaret Llewellyn Rodgers and Alex Gray.

Research shows in the year before a man completes suicide that he is not known to statutorily services in over 70% of cases.

A number of Hartlepool pubs have recently started supporting the Turn Your Borough Blue campaign in collaboration with Minds for Men Hartlepool and Mentell to display information on the bars about where they can receive support.

The Pot House, on the Headland, which is supporting the campaign, has offered Alec the use of one of their rooms next year for a potential new mental health group.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.