Family of Hartlepool Covid-19 victim raise over £5,000 for hospital critical care unit in his memory

Colin Sutheran, 60, died at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, in March last year several weeks after contracting and fighting the virus.

Sadly he tested positive on the day he was due to receive his first dose of the vaccine.

Colin’s family, including his daughter Kirsty Wass and her husband David, from Hartlepool, were determined to raise at least £5,000 for North Tees Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) which treated Colin.

Kirsty Wass and Tom Bingham, senior clinical matron for ITU and back row (left to right), staff nurse Robyn Highfield, clinical educator Liz Wright and critical care outreach manger and service lead Laura Wishart.

They surpassed that after holding a number of fundraising and sponsored activities and have now presented hospital staff with a large cheque for £5,036.

Kirsty said: “Dad tested positive the day before he was due to have his vaccine. It was just awful.

"Everyone at the hospital did their best but he couldn’t be saved.

“I was fixated on raising £5,000 for the unit and wouldn’t stop until I hit the target!”

Colin Sutheran.

The family held a charity night at a social club, raffles and some friends even did sponsored swims.

Kirsty, a mum of two daughters aged six and one, added: “I’m really pleased we raised this in my dad’s name because we know it’ll help the ITU team care for other people like my father.”

She continues to run the business she shared with Colin a children’s clothing boutique called Thea’s Wardrobe in Hartlepool town centre.

He previously worked as a welder and lived at West Park with his beloved wife Sue.

Kirsty said: “We’re getting mum through it. It’s so sad, they were looking forward to enjoying a nice retirement, but we’re looking after her and doing what we can.”

Just before he was placed in an induced coma in hospital, Colin had promised to raise money for the unit describing the staff as “absolute diamonds”.

Tom Bingham, senior clinical matron for the ITU, said: “We’re so grateful to Kirsty, her family and friends for this incredible fundraising.

“We can hardly believe that Kirsty and her family have used their loss and grief to help others like this.

"It’s just so kind and we can’t thank them enough.”

