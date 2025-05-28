FEELING GREAT: Comfort is the key in terms of your footwear and clothing

"The most important piece of equipment you'll need is a decent pair of running or walking shoes.”

If you're considering increasing your exercise routine with activities like yoga, Pilates, or gentle walks, there are a few key things to keep in mind, especially regarding your footwear.

The most important piece of equipment you'll need is a decent pair of running or walking shoes. It's crucial to invest in a fresh, well-cushioned pair designed specifically for running or walking.

Avoid using old or worn-out running shoes, tennis shoes, or trendy white plimsolls, as they offer little support for the joints and muscles, especially when walking or running on hard surfaces.

Running shoes are designed to absorb the impact of each step and protect your joints, so if you're a beginner, your legs will need all the protection they can get.

Don’t be swayed by flashy looks; they may look stylish but they might not provide the right support for your feet. Different brands have different shapes for their insoles, and not every one will be suitable for your foot.

Once you find a brand or style that works for you – one that feels comfortable and lets you walk or run without pain – stick with it to avoid injuries like shin splints or Achilles tendon problems, which can result from changing shoe brands.

Comfort is key, not just in terms of your footwear, but also in your clothing.

Many new runners make the mistake of overdressing, forgetting that their body will warm up quickly once they begin moving. It typically takes just six to seven minutes to get your body warm, so it's important to dress accordingly.

If the temperature is above 12°C, wear shorts and a T-shirt or vest. For temperatures below 8°C, or if you’re running early in the morning, leggings and a long-sleeve shirt are more appropriate. If it’s even colder, add a hat and glove.

Why gloves and a hat? Your hands take longer to warm up compared to the rest of your body, and heat is lost through your head. So, it’s better to keep your head and body warm, ensuring that your blood supply is directed to the important muscles in your legs, rather than to your hands, which are less crucial to your workout.

In summary, proper footwear and dressing appropriately for the weather are essential when starting a new exercise routine.