'Find out ways to improve lifestyle habits and wellbeing': Stroke awareness and recovery event being held in Hartlepool this month

An awareness event is being held in Hartlepool later this month and bosses are urging stroke survivors and their families to attend.

The free drop-in event, which takes place on Tuesday, May 14, from 10am until noon at Community Hub Central, will offer residents the chance to find out more about aftercare, receive a free blood pressure check, and discuss healthy lifestyle advice to help reduce the risk of having a stroke in the future.

Representatives who will be attending the event include Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Connectors, a Stroke Association representative and a NHS professional.

Visitors to the event can also learn about how they can book an induction to try out a MOTOmed bike, a piece of specialist physiotherapy equipment that encourages recovery.

Lorraine Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Wellbeing Manager, said: “Last year our series of stroke awareness events were a huge success, helping Hartlepool residents find out ways to reduce their risk of a stroke, as well as important aftercare steps they can take should they experience one.

“This event is no different, and we would encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to have a free, confidential chat with a number of health professionals, find out ways to improve lifestyle habits and wellbeing or learn more about the MOTOmed bike.”

For more information, contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sports and Participation team on 01429 284048/ feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk.