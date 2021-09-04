Flu vaccine delivery delay expected to cause disruption to appointments

Appointments for many patients will have to be rescheduled after Seqirus, the largest provider of flu vaccines to the UK, confirmed delays of up to two weeks in England and Wales.

The company blamed “unforeseen challenges linked with road freight delays” for the delivery disruption.

GP Online reported the company had sent a letter advising practices not to rebook appointments until they receive confirmation of a new delivery date of vaccine supplies.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said the seasonal flu programme in England will be the biggest in the country’s history. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images.

An apparent exodus of HGV drivers from EU countries, who returned to the continent during the coronavirus pandemic and remained there, has been blamed for disruption in sectors of the economy in recent weeks.

For Labour, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said: “GPs are at their wits’ end, first forced to cancel blood tests because of bottle shortages and now we learn flu vaccines will be delayed.

“This has been a summer of crisis for the NHS with patients paying the price.

“With winter coming and flu resurgence a huge risk, ministers must urgently get a grip.”

A Seqirus spokeswoman said: “Seqirus supplies influenza vaccines to all GP practices in England and Wales.

“Due to unforeseen challenges linked with road freight delays, we have informed all our customers of a consequent delay to their scheduled vaccine delivery by a maximum of one to two weeks.

“Seqirus is working hard to resolve the delay to allow customers to reschedule their influenza vaccination clinics.”

Dr Richard Vautrey, British Medical Association GP committee chairman, said the issue is likely to affect a “significant proportion” of practices – and have a “serious impact” on practice workloads and patients.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said the seasonal flu programme in England – beginning this month – will be the biggest in the country’s history and urged everyone eligible to take up the jab.

The free flu vaccines will be available to more than 35 million people including all secondary school students this winter, according to the Government.

It comes as the country prepares to deal with a normal flu season alongside the Covid pandemic.

