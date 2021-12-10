Get one month's membership at Hartlepool council leisure centres for just £1
An offer giving new leisure centre members one month’s use for just the £1 joining fee has been launched to encourage Hartlepool residents to get fit.
Get Hartlepool Active have come up with the Join for a Coin initiative allowing people to sign up for a direct debit membership at any of Hartlepool Borough Council’s leisure centres.
Direct Debit membership is based on a minimum three-month contract and the £1 joining fee covers the first month.
It applies to Mill House Leisure Centre, Brierton Sports Centre and Headland Sports Centre.
Council chiefs hope the offer will encourage people to become more active and adopt healthier lifestyles.
The special offer will run from December 11 to January 10.
After the first month the cost will revert to the normal direct debit price of the membership package chosen.
Further details of the membership packages on offer are available at https://www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/memberships
Or for more information email [email protected] or phone (01429) 523338.