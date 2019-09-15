Grandad who endured years of pain now climbing hills after life-changing surgery

Martin Train with senior physiotherapist, Jen Johnson-Burke at the Nuffield Health Tees Hospital.

The life of 62-year old Martin Train, has been totally transformed after undergoing alternate hip and knee replacement operations.

And, he can now climb hills – and enjoy yoga.

Martin, who lives in High Hesleden, endured nearly five years of excruciating pain that totally controlled his life meaning that he struggled to walk very far.

He was even unable to spend important family time with his grandchildren. All routine things that people take for granted.

Martin even feared the situation could spell the end of his career as a mechanical technician, as travelling and being active is a big part of the job.

He said: “Basically, my life now has very few limits. I can walk without discomfort, climb the stairs, even ladders and hills. I’m like a brand-new man.”

Martin, who is married to Alison and has two children and two grandchildren, required the double surgeries, a right hip replacement followed promptly by a left knee replacement just seven weeks later to treat his osteoarthritis.

Martin was referred to Nuffield Health Tees Hospital in Stockton where both his operations were a success.

Consultant, Anwar Jafri, said: “Hip and knee replacement makes a big difference to a patient’s quality of life, like in the case of Mr Train.”

The age range of patients operated on by Mr Jafri is from their 20s through to 80s and even in their 90s.

Now, there is no looking back for Martin after his operations. He frequently tops 13,000 steps a day especially when he exercises his dogs along the local cliff tops.

He can also go back to being the fun and active grandad his grandchildren know and love. He even attends a keep fit boot camp twice weekly and on top of that attends a yoga class three times a week.