Hartlepool chosen to be at forefront of revolutionary cancer blood test trial
Hartlepool selected as one of the places to take part in the world’s largest trial of a revolutionary new blood test to help detect cancer quicker.
The NHS-Galleri trial, which is the first of its kind, aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers nationally, including thousands in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.
Potentially life-saving Galleri test checks for the signs of more than 50 types of cancer in the blood before symptoms appear.
The trial also aims to see how well the test works in the NHS.
People aged 50 to 77 from a wide range of backgrounds and ethnicities are being invited to take part.
They will have a small blood sample taken at a mobile clinic from the beginning of December in Hartlepool and be invited back after 12 months and two years, to give further samples.
Dr Hassan Tahir, GP and primary care lead on the GRAIL project for the Northern Cancer Alliance, said: “By taking part in this trial, the people in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world.
"The test is a simple blood test that has the potential for identifying cancers at an early stage, this includes head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.”
People are asked to look out for a letter from the NHS inviting them to take part over the coming weeks.
Participants must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the last three years and have no concerning symptoms.