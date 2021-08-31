Hartlepool Colour Run on course to raise £10,000 for town hospice in first big fundraiser since pandemic

The Alice House Hospice Colour Run, held this year at West Hartlepool RFC, on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

Around 200 people of all ages were showered with multi-coloured powdered paint as they ran around West Hartlepool Rugby Club’s field on Bank Holiday Monday.

They are expected to have raised around £10,000 for the hospice.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It went really well. The atmosphere was fab and everyone I talked to really enjoyed it.

"It was great to be back out doing an event in the community after all this time.”

The colour run had to be postponed last summer due to the pandemic and postponed from early July until after Covid restrictions eased.

Organisers were also delighted with their new venue at the rugby club in Catcote Road and hope to return next year.

There were some new obstacles for runners to negotiate and volunteers showered participants with the brightly coloured paint at regular points.

Janice added: “We have always done it at Seaton Carew before. The rugby club were really supportive and it was great for the spectators because they could see everything.

"The good old British weather was a bit disappointing but never mind.”

Janice thanked event sponsors Censis and Exwold Technology, and volunteer stewards from Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training Solutions was on hand to offer first aid support and Clevestone Transport provided a trailer for a stage.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, is looking forward to getting back in the swing of its fundraising activities after being severely impacted by Covid.

It will have a team of supporters in the Great North Run on Sunday, September 12.

And its Moonlight Walk giving people a chance to reflect and remember with friends and family takes place on Saturday, September 18.

It also has a new venue and involves a 4.5 mile walk from Hornby Park at Seaton Carew along the promenade to Maritime Avenue and back.

Alice House has also just launched a new virtual reality gaming centre called NEVRlabs, in Park Road, after the pandemic forced managers to come up with new ideas to raise money.

