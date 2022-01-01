Hartlepool couple get the best start to 2022 with New Year's Day baby Neveah
A couple from Hartlepool got a great start to the year as they welcomed their baby daughter Neveah.
Chantelle Clark and her partner Joseph were blessed with the new arrival at 10.16am on New Year’s Day.
Neveah was born at the University Hospital of North Tees, weighing 6lb 4 oz.
Chantelle has been cared for by Sue Bromley, one of the Rowan Team Midwives in Hartlepool, and midwife Jean Whittle cared for her during the birth at the hospital site in Stockton.
Both hospitals are part of the North Tees and Hartlepool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Neveah arrived just a couple of hours after Jenson Richard Malcolm Kennedy, who was born at 7.56am weighing 5lb 11oz.
Mum Angel and nana Angela, from Peterlee, were overjoyed to welcome Jenson to the world.