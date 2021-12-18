Hartlepool Covid booster clinic staff subjected to verbal abuse as health practice appeals for kindness

McKenzie Group Practice is running a number of walk-in booster clinics at Victoria Medical Centre, based at The Health Centre, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Practice chiefs are asking for everyone’s understanding and support as it works to protect people from the virus including the fast-spreading Omicron variant after reporting that staff have been verbally abused at the clinics and also in the practice.

In an update on its website and Facebook page, McKenzie Group Practice said: “Sadly our staff are still experiencing verbal abuse at the clinics and in practice, once again request your kindness, respect and understanding for the team working incredibly hard within our practice to help as many people as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenzie Group Practice has been running a number of walk in vaccine clinics at the Victoria Road health centre.

“Prevention is better than cure and we really need all patients/carers and staff to help each other as we get through these challenges that face us over the weeks and months ahead. Thank you. #GetBoosted”.

More than half of Hartlepool residents aged over 40 have had their third or booster jab according to NHS England data for vaccinations up to December 12, and population figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The take up for the town has been 28,690 people or 58.9%.

It means Hartlepool is lagging some way behind many English local authorities.

Stratford-on-Avon has the highest booster take up rate with 80.5%.

Victoria Medical Centre is holding five more walk-in clinics between now and Christmas although they are only for patients registered with the group practice.

They are on Saturday, December 18, at 8.30am-1pm, Sunday, December 19, at 1.30pm-6pm, Monday, December 20, at 8.30am-7pm, Tuesday December 21, at 8.30am-7pm, and Wednesday, December 22, at 8.30am-7pm.

Anyone eligible can also get their booster at The Mill House Leisure Centre on Saturday, December 18, at 9am-5pm; Wednesday, December 22 at 9am-6pm, including a dedicated midwife-led session for pregnant women from 10am-2pm, and Wednesday, December 29, at 9am-6pm.

The Mill House clinics are also offering first and second jabs.

Access is via the sports hall doors near the car park.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.