Family and friends of Meghan Adams, who died in her sleep aged 22 in 2019, and Jack Balfour, who died in 2016 aged just 17, took part in the 12th annual CRY Heart of Durham Walk.

Since its inception it has raised more than £80,000 for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) who work to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research, and provide support to affected families.

Walking under the new campaign name for 2021 #MyWalkForCRY, supporters completed an 8km circular route which included magnificent views of the Wear Valley and Durham’s historic cathedral and castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Adams family walked in memory of Megan Adams. Pictued is her mum Michelle Bailey, Rachel Parks, Gareth Bailey, Scott Adams and Ben Lilley. Picture Doug Moody Photography.

Family and friends of Meghan Adams took the inspiring decision to take part in each Durham Walk for CRY since losing her in July 2019.

She tragically passed away in her sleep from previously undiagnosed Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome, also known as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

Meghan’s mum Michelle Bailey said: “We took part in the Durham Walk once again to raise funds for Meghan’s Memorial Fund with CRY.

"It is important for us to have something positive to focus on, and we are committed to raising enough money to put on a CRY screening for young people in Hartlepool to avoid future tragedies for other local families.”

The Balfour family and friends walking in memory of Jack Balfour. Picture Doug Moody Photography.

Meghan’s brother Scott and other family members and friends took part.

Another Hartlepool family, the Balfours, also took part in this year’s walk after losing their son Jack to a previously undiagnosed heart condition in 2016 when he was aged just 17.

Thirteen team members young and old, including Jack’s mum Lorraine, did it and wore charity t-shirts with Jack’s name on.

Due to the pandemic the walk had to be cancelled last year for the first time in over a decade.

Meghan Adams from Hartlepool died in her sleep aged just 22.

Dr Steven Cox, Chief Executive of CRY, said: “CRY has a long and positive heritage with the people of Durham and the North East and it therefore felt ‘right’ to have returned in Autumn 2021, holding this safe, and well-established outdoor event that brought bereaved families together – many of whom may not have met up since we were last here in October 2019.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.