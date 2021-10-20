Hartlepool first aider tells of late night drama to help toddler who had stopped breathing

Jason Anderson, one of the founders of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, which delivers first aid training and supports the ambulance service, was in bed when the infant’s frantic family banged on his front door.

He quickly grabbed his first aid kit and provided emergency care and oxygen to the child until paramedics took over from him and took the toddler aged around 18 months to hospital.

Describing the drama last Friday, Jason said: “It was about 4am and the family were literally banging on my door and screaming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Anderson of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.

"I knew it was an emergency situation. They said ‘the baby’s stopped breathing, can you come and help’.”

The family told him the youngster, who had a pre-existing medical condition, was stopping and starting breathing.

Jason said: “It was in and out of consciousness. He burst out crying then would stop and go limp.”

He put a bag valve mask made specially for young children on the toddler to help him breath.

North East Ambulance Service

He also gave it some oxygen and sought to reassure the worried family.

Jason, 50, added: “It was only a couple of minutes thankfully until the paramedics took over from me.

"I was one link in the chain. Afterwards I went back to bed and slept well because I knew the baby was breathing and in the best hands of the North East Ambulance Service.”

It is understood the child is now back at home and doing well.

The family later contacted Jason to thank him for his actions.

He added: “They were very thankful that I was on hand. It was just a pleasure to help them and do my bit as a neighbour.”

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity was started by Jason and Paul Suggitt three years ago to help boost the public’s basic lifesaving skills and support the ambulance service with mobile patrols.

It was in response to emergencies involving children in Hartlepool.

The charity has delivered first aid training to 300 people across town and has trained five first responder volunteers who have more specialised training.

During the pandemic, it also delivered around 3,000 food parcels to the ill and infirm.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.