Hartlepool girl says thanks to ambulance crew who saved her grandfather's life

Maddie Metcalf, front, with her grandfather Gordon Jewson, right, and paramedic Alexa Gibbin and clinical care assistant Abid Ishaq.

Days after Gordon Jewson was taken into hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, eight year-old Maddie spotted someone in a local shop wearing a North East Ambulance Service uniform – and decided to buy him some sweets.

Maddie’s mum Janine said: “We had just visited dad. When she spotted the uniform she said: ‘Maybe he’s the one who helped Grandad. Can I buy him something?’

“She came back with three packets of sweets and, bold as anything, went up to the ambulance man and gave him the sweets.

“He was wonderful. He said he might not have been involved but he would make sure they went to the right people. Maddie’s very kind and always makes sure she thanks people.”

Maddie and her grandad have now been reunited with the crew who answered the 999 call – paramedic Alexa Gibbin and clinical care assistant Abid Ishaq.

Janine added: “It was very emotional for everyone to meet up with the crew who helped dad.

“They hardly recognised him because he was so poorly on the day and has made such a wonderful recovery.

“The crew said they were just doing their job, but for us it means we still have our dad and grandad.

“They are an absolute credit to their profession. I hope they realise the difference they have made.”

Gordon, 74, was close to dying.

Janine said: “He was feeling unwell and was getting progressively worse during the day.

“In the early hours he was taken particularly poorly and that’s when my mother phoned for an ambulance.

“They took him to the University Hospital of North Tees.

“He was so ill that they said close family should come to the hospital.

“Along with the ambulance crew, the team at North Tees were fantastic.”

Alexa said: “I t was very special for Abid and I to meet Maddie and her grandad.