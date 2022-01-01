Hartlepool health practice announces first Covid vaccination clinics of 2022
Two more walk in Covid vaccination clinics will be held in a town medical centre this week.
First, second doses for all and booster doses for over 16s will be available in the latest clinics at Victoria Medical Centre, in Victoria Road.
They are on Tuesday, January 4, and Thursday, January 6, and both are open from 8.30am until 7pm.
The clinics are held by McKenzie Group Practice but are open to everyone.
For anyone requiring their second dose it must be eight weeks after their first.
Boosters are from three months since a patient’s second dose.
The clinics will also be giving youngsters aged 12 to 15 their first vaccination dose.
This cohort is only for patients that are part of McKenzie Group Practice’s primary care network comprising McKenzie House/McKenzie Group Practice, Headland, and Gladstone surgeries.
A total of 43,832 people in Hartlepool have now had a third dose of the vaccines.