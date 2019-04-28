Hartlepool hospice memory walk hailed a success as people remember loved ones

A new event to raise money for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice has been hailed a great success as dozens of supporters walked in memory of loved ones.

More than 70 people of all ages joined in the inaugural Memory Stroll on the town's Headland on Sunday morning.

They enjoyed a two-mile walk along the promenade starting and finishing at the Heugh Battery Museum.

The event is expected to raise more than £1,000 for patient care.

Among those taking part was Margaret Metcalf, her daughter Emma Smith and in-laws Liz and Julie Barnes.

They were walking in memory of Margaret's husband Ken Metcalf who passed away at the hospice last August.

Margaret, from Hartlepool, said: "He had been in for about eight or nine months and he was well cared for, and so were we.

"The walk just seemed like a nice amount to do."

Also taking part were sisters Jacky Docherty and Marlene Pettit who had come from Newcastle and Middlesbrough respectively.

They were walking in memory of their mum Norma Dean, from Hartlepool, who died two years ago and was looked after by the hospice.

Jacky said: "What makes it important for is is not only did they look after Mam, they looked after all the family.

"We were all able to be there with mam for the whole week she was there. We try to support them as much as we can."

Marlene added: "We appreciate everything they did for us."

The walk's main sponsors were Hartlepool's Co-op Funeralcare who had a number of staff and their extended family members taking part.

They included funeral directors Daniel Laughton, his dad Stephen, brother Craig and sister-in-law Alison.

Read more: Family set to stroll out in memory of loved ones and raise cash for much-loved Hartlepool charity

Daniel said: "We are happy to support the hospice and work together in events like this. Just this week myself and my wife Catherine had a wedding blessing at the hospice where my wife's nana is because she was unable to attend the wedding."

Julie Hildreth, senior fundraiser at Alice House, said: "We're very grateful to Cop-op Funeralcare for supporting us in this event.

"For a first event it has been very successful. We are hoping to raise in excess of £1,000 from today."

Co-op Funeralcare and the hospice also expressed their thanks to the Heugh Battery Museum for hosting the walk.

Each walker received a commemorative, personalised card and pin badge.