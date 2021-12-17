The appeal comes as North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hartlepool and North Tees hospitals, says it does not currently have any Omicron related patients.

But it says cases of the fast-spreading variant have been reported locally.

Government ministers have raised fears Omicron could put severe pressure on the NHS and hospital admissions due to the rising number of infections.

The University Hospital of North Tees and inset Trust medical director Deepak Dwarakanath.

Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our advice to the public is do their bit to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as our colleagues and patients.

“Please get the vaccination and booster, which is safe and effective for all, and follow all Covid-related requirements such as wearing a mask when required, practising social distancing and thorough hand washing.

“By taking these small, simple steps, we can collectively make huge strides in fighting the virus.”

