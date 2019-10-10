Hartlepool hospital trust wins national awards after improving health for thousands of patients
Staff at Hartlepool’s hospital trust have won two national awards.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been named Health Tech Team of the Year at a national awards ceremony hosted by the Health Tech Newspaper.
The team also won the coveted Best use of Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) award.
The accolades are aimed at showcasing the forward thinking talent that is prevalent in health care organisations and highlighting innovations which transform the lives of patients.
Health bosses say the successful adaptation of InterSystems TrakCare EPMA is helping to improve outcomes for around 400,000 residents in the areas and the system that secured them the award is having real impact at ward level.
Dr Jay Vasani, consultant physician and chief Clinical information officer said: “Trakcare has changed how we work day-to-day. Having vital clinical information available to our staff when the patient needs it most is critical in delivering safe and timely care.
“Previous inefficiencies have been ironed out by implementing EPMA and other digital solutions.”
Chris Chapman, vice president of TrakCare, InterSystems, said: “The team at North Tees and Hartlepool continue to impress. They are never afraid to be the first to adopt something new, to lead the way, and to share lessons to help others follow in their footsteps.
“This is about more than creating an internationally recognised digitally mature healthcare organisation. This is about supporting a customer that wants to achieve great things for its hardworking staff and patients.”
This is the second year running that the Trust has been recognised at the national awards.
“The Health Tech Awards 2019 were a real success. The competition was extremely high and it was very clear there are lots great projects making a difference across health and care. It definitely gave our judges quite a lot to do to choose the winners.”
He added: “It was a pleasure to hear about what has been achieved at the trust, a partnership the entry termed a health tech marriage. It showed with strong partnerships and passionate people what can be achieved.”