Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor urges people across town to get double jabbed against Covid

The popular first team manager said it is “really important” everyone plays their part in the ongoing battle against the virus.

He made the personal plea in a video message for Hartlepool Borough Council, which has repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated.

Challinor, 45, who secured promotion with Pools back to the Football League last season, said he is double jabbed and encouraged all adults in the town to do the same.

Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

He said: "This is a direct message to the people of Hartlepool to encourage you as much as possible to go and get yourself vaccinated and double-jabbed as quickly as possible.

"Myself personally, I had my jabs a few months ago, not only to protect myself but also friends, family and loved ones, and I think it’s really important that everybody plays their part.”

More than one in five UK adults under 40 have still not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine according to official figures.

It comes as the Government set out its winter Covid plans earlier this week which includes booster vaccinations for over the 50s and vulnerable people and single jabs for 12-15-year-old children.

Almost 60,000 people over 16 in Hartlepool are now double jabbed according to data.

The virus is expected to put pressure on the NHS during the winter with advisory group Sage saying hospital admissions could rise up to about 2,000 per day in England after the return of schools and more people going back to workplaces.

Hartlepool’s director of public health, Craig Blundred, has backed the vaccine for young people and also welcomed the booster programme.

He said: “Covid will continue to circulate in the autumn and winter and this booster will really help to protect the gains we have made.”

Government data shows that a total of 59,920 people aged over 16 in Hartlepool are now double jabbed.

Hartlepool public health director Craig Blundred.

Figures for the town updated on Thursday, September 16, showed there had been another 37 recorded cases in the previous 24 hours and one more Covid-related death.

A walk-in vaccination clinic open to anyone over 16 will take place on Saturday, September 18, at Middleton Grange car park, near the TJ Hughes store, from 10am-6pm. No appointment is needed.

