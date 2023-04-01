Alice House Hospice took to social media to express their thanks for people’s messages following news of the impending closure of its eight-bed Long-Term Care Unit.

Hartlepool Borough Council has also commented on the situation but said unfortunately, it is not in a position to be able to help with funds.

And town MP Jill Mortimer has written to the Government’s Minister for Care to ask that funding be allocated to local healthcare providers to keep the unit open.

Alice House Hospice in Wells Avenue.

The letter has been jointly signed by Peter Gibson MP, the co chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Hospice and End of Life Care, and Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK.

Mrs Mortimer said on her Facebook page: “We highlighted our concerns about the closure of Alice House’s Long-Term Care Unit and asked her to ensure the Integrated Care Board fulfils its statutory duty to provide this care by increasing funding

“I have also requested an urgent meeting with Sam Allen, the CEO of North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board and CEOs of Alice House Sandra Britten and Nicola Haggan.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

The hospice said it took the difficult decision to close the long tern care unit to help protect its core services as it faces a £755,000 budget deficit in the next year.

The long term care unit, which provides 24-hour nursing care to palliative patients with Continuing Health Care needs, is running at a loss of £275,000 a year.

Reacting to feedback at the news, Alice House said: “Thank you to everyone for their ongoing messages of support following this week’s announcement of the closure of our Long-Term Care Unit.”

It said it has met with Hartlepool Borough Council, who share their hope of a financial solution, but the local authority says it is unfortunately unable to help.

The council stated: “The Long Term Unit at the Hospice is a vital part of our town and we sincerely hope that a funding solution can be found to enable it to reopen in the longer term.”

