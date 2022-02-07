Hartlepool’s NHS trust confirms that visiting restrictions in hospitals are to be eased

It means that patients will once again be able to welcome their loved ones one again following the suspension of visitors at the start of the year.

Visiting will be limited to one person per patient and will be on an appointment basis for up to one hour at a time.

The trust says that these appointments should be booked directly through the hospital ward or service area.

Hartlepool's NHS trust has lifted restrictions on visitors at hospitals.

For those visiting patients receiving dementia or end of life care, measures are more open and patients’ families are asked to contact the relevant ward to discuss these circumstances on an individual basis.

She said: “We know being in hospital alone can be an isolating experience for patients and we understand how important it is to have loved ones there to offer support.

“Equally, we recognise that for families, visiting a patient can help to ease the anxiety and worry of having a loved one who is unwell.

Chief nurse Lindsey Robertson has commented that staff at "pleased" to welcome visitors back.

“We are therefore pleased to welcome visitors once again so that our patients can have that love and support which is so vital.

“We ask that any visitors please contact the hospital wards directly to book a timeslot, continue to wear face masks and practice good hand hygiene in our buildings.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

Visitors will need to take a lateral flow test before arriving and provide evidence of a negative result – with face masks required to be worn at all times.

Should anyone who is due to visit feel unwell, staff are asking them not to attend and visitors will still not be allowed to go into areas with patients who have Covid-19.

If you wish to book an appointment, contact the trust’s main switchboard number on (01642) 617617 and ask for the ward your loved one is staying on.

