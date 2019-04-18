Healthcare for Hartlepool gets a digital boost

A health trust is using the digital world to bring better healthcare to the people of Hartlepool and North Tees.

The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has brought in a system called TrakCare to quickly access patient records, and it is the first Trust in the country to do it.

The more information available for a patient, the better decisions that can be made for that individual resulting in the best level of care possible Dr Jayesh Vasani

The electronic patient record system makes a difference because it has critical information about patients and their medical history. It stores information and makes it available to the right health care staff whenever and wherever they need it.

It also means everyone from GPs to hospital staff can get a full record for patients attending hospital from referral or unscheduled admission right through their inpatient and outpatient care and eventual discharge.

Consultant Physician in Medicine, Dr Jayesh Vasani said: “The more information available for a patient, the better decisions that can be made for that individual resulting in the best level of care possible.”

Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive, Dr Deepak Dwarakanath said TrakCare meant there was “never a delay with the uploading of notes. This system ensures that patient information follows the patient on their journey throughout our hospital, not just from ward to ward but from site to site too.

“We are continuously transforming the care that we provide to our patients. It’s absolutely crucial that we have a system to support this

Chief Information and Technology Officer Dr Graham Evans said: “The way we deliver care is changing at a national level, with neighbouring health and social care providers expected to work closer than ever before.”