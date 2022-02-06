Hartlepool Borough Council is looking to recruit marshals to work at Covid vaccination clinics taking place regularly at locations around the town.

The role will involve facilitating the safe flow of people in and out of the clinics and helping around the site.

Rachael Graham, the council’s Covid engagement team leader, said: “The intention is for them to be a visible presence, offering clear direction, guidance and reassurance to people attending for their COVID vaccinations.

Vaccine centre at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool.

“This is an opportunity to really make a difference whilst participating in a meaningful and valuable experience. It is also a chance for volunteers to develop new skills which may lead to employment or further training.”

It is hoped volunteers will be able to work for at least 4 hours.

For more information contact Ms Graham on (01429) 402730 or email [email protected]

Visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/volunteer-vaccination-mar shal to view the job specification.

