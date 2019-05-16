How you can help take action on dementia in Hartlepool

Hartlepool will hold a host of events as part of a national week to help raise awareness of dementia.

Dementia Action Week runs from Monday, May 20, until Sunday, May 26, and aims to encourage people to take action to improve the lives of those living with the condition by supporting events, fundraising activities or simply by increasing their understanding.

A number of events will be happening at community and public venues in Hartlepool with activities for people of all ages.

Caroline Ryder-Jones, Dementia Friendly Hartlepool representative, said: “Dementia Action Week encourages everyone to make a joint effort to come together, increase their understanding and take small actions towards big changes to help those living with dementia.

“We’d encourage all residents to get out and support local activities happening across the action-packed week in Hartlepool. From Dementia Friends sessions at The Bridge to busking at Middleton Grange, there really is something for everyone.”

The week will kick off with a surprise event at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Monday at 10am, in front of B&M.

Other events include stories and rhymes sessions at Community Hubs and libraries throughout the week.

On Wednesday, May 22, people are invited to join in a walk around Ward Jackson Park at 1.15pm and there will be play sessions for younger children.

The same day, Hartfields Retirement Village is holding a family event from 6pm–9pm. For more information or to book a place, call (01429) 855070.

On Thursday, May 23, Hartlepool Carers is providing free treatments for people living with dementia and their carers include massages and manicures between 9.30am–2.30pm. Book by calling (01429) 283095.

At Middleton Grange a busker will lead a sing-along of classic songs outside B&M between 11am–12pm,

And on Friday, May 24, The AVenue, in Lauder Street is holding live entertainment and an afternoon tea. It is £3 per ticket and guests can book through The Bridge on (01429) 868587.

To download a copy of the full calendar, visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/DAW2019