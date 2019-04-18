Hundreds of ‘large’ babies born in area

Hundreds of babies with a condition classing them as ‘large’ were born in the area last year, new figures have revealed.

There were 2,725 babies born and weighed at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust in the 12 months to March 2018, according to NHS Digital data.

Of these, 300, or 11 per cent, weighed in at 4kg or more – the equivalent of 8lb 13oz.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) says this is the benchmark for a baby to be considered large – the medical term for which is macrosomia.

Unusually large babies can cause difficulties during labour and delivery, according to the RCM.

Bosses at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust said they look at babies weighing 4500g+ to be classed as ‘large’ and work closely with mums to provide the best service possible.

Stephanie El-Malak, head of midwifery at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust said: “We work closely with expectant mums from their first midwife appointment, understanding their lifestyle and offering advice where they might need to make changes.

“Where there is an indication that a baby is measuring larger than expected and it could put mum or baby in danger, each case will be consider individually.

“All of our mums will receive a tailored birth plan, a consultant will be involved in this planning to ensure a safe delivery.”

Almost 60,000 babies born across England during the same period weighed in at 8lb 13z or over – 11 per cent of the total 626,203.

In total, there was 740 babies born at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust facilities under 300g (6lb 9oz or less), making up 27%.

A third of births, 895, were between 3,000g and 3,499g (6lb 10oz and 7lb 11oz) .

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service.