Important information for patients and visitors over new vehicle access at University Hospital of Hartlepool
From Saturday, September 7, the current exit on Holdforth Road nearest the Easington Road roundabout, will become the entrance for all patients and visitors.
And the current entrance will become the exit, although it will also act as an entrance to the secondary staff car park and to Alice House Hospice.
Hospital bosses say the changes are designed to improve the flow of traffic and make it easier for patients to access key facilities.
Specialist nurse Moira Sheerin said: “This simple change will make getting to the main entrance and the urgent treatment centre easier and quicker.
"It’ll make it more convenient for patients and visitors to reach these critical areas.”
Hartlepool Borough Council will be installing clear signage on the roads approaching the hospital to guide drivers to the new entrance and exit points.
The hospital grounds will also feature well-marked signs to direct traffic appropriately.
