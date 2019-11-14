Mail readers have mixed opinions on banning vaping

Cardiologists have published new research suggesting vaping could damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

This news comes from a warning from cardiologists that action should be taken to prevent people becoming addicted to nicotine following research suggesting vaping could damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs.

Experts have claimed that young people must not be allowed to get hooked on e-cigarettes, as vaping rates continue to rise.

On Wednesday, November 13, in a Facebook poll we asked you: “Do you think vaping should be banned?”

Out of the 622 readers who voted, 61% said yes while 39% said no.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Allen said: “I thought vape was a quick way of packing cigarettes in all together, not staying on the vape. Some of the smoke that comes of them, you would think you were in a fire.”

Andrew Cooper said: “Why aren't we having a vote on banning smoking, given the evidence of it's links to cancer, respiratory diseases, and general impact on overall health?”

Malcolm Kidd added: “Maybe it should be more regulated as it’s the homemade and unregulated one’s which are causing the problems.”

Danni Coulson said: “All you need to quit smoking is enough willpower. Vaping is just swapping one addiction for another. I quit smoking just over three years ago without a vape or anything else.”