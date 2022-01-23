More support for people in distress as mental health crisis service expands to Hartlepool

North East mental health charity Mental Health Concern has announced it will launch a new mental health crisis service in Teesside, called Together in a Crisis, in March.

The service will provide personalised, flexible support for people who are experiencing a period of distress in their lives, due to circumstances such as long-term medical conditions, bereavement, unemployment, addiction, or housing difficulties.

Together in Crisis will work in partnership with Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust to provide additional non-clinical support and will support at least 480 people each year.

Adam Crampsie, the chief executive of Mental Health Concern, said: “I am delighted that we are expanding our Together in a Crisis service to Teesside.

"We have already seen its immense impact in Northumberland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, and North and South Tyneside. We know the real difference it can make to those who are facing distress.

“Services like this are the future of mental health support. All parts of the healthcare system need to work collaboratively to address not just the mental distress, but also the causes behind it.

"Our team will work with families as well as individuals, to ensure that they have the right resources to overcome the challenges they are facing.”

Mental Health Concern will be recruiting a number of people from the area to provide the service, which will be the first service of its kind on Teesside.

The support offered will be based on individual circumstance and will include emotional support and help to access community resources such as talking therapies, debt advice and training or education.

