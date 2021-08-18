NHS workers from Hartlepool health trust urge all younger people to get Covid-19 vaccine

Steph Gale, critical care co-ordinator at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Although cases have fallen over recent weeks, health trusts have reported a rise in the number of young people being hospitalised with the virus.

NHS staff from across the North East are urging those not yet vaccinated to act now with the region consistently features among the highest regions in the country for cases of coronavirus.

A month after the lifting of restrictions on ‘freedom day’ figures show that a fifth of patients in hospital in England with the virus now are aged between 18 and 34.

Dressed in full personal protective equipment and speaking from the critical care unit at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, clinical co-ordinator Steph Gale said: “This is not my freedom.

“We are caring for lots of younger patients, some without any other health conditions. This virus is still here and it is affecting a different age group.

“I know our community has been playing its part to support us. We need them to continue to do that by being vaccinated and being cautious.”

All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered the vaccine by August 23.

Analysis from Public Health England shows being double-jabbed is up to 96% effective against hospitalisation.

Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director at the North Tees and Hartlepool trust, called on people to continue to wear masks in shops and indoor public areas, to remain vigilant and stick to good hand hygiene habits.

