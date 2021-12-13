Number of patients waiting six weeks or more for key heart scans in Tees Valley rockets since pandemic

The British Heart Foundation charity says lives are being put at risk after analysis found 5,198 people in the North East were waiting over six weeks for heart ultrasounds, known as echocardiograms, at the end of September.

That is compared to just 82 people waiting that long at the end of February last year before the pandemic.

For the Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), responsible for commissioning healthcare services including for Hartlepool, there were just two people waiting six weeks of more.

An echocardiogram scan which can detect heart problems early.

That had risen to 152 by the end of September.

The CCG says Covid has had a significant impact on diagnostic waiting lists as some non-urgent NHS services were stood down, but say improving access is a priority.

Echocardiograms, or ‘echos’, are often used to routinely diagnose congenital heart disease and heart valve problems.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) warns the figures reveal a hidden backlog of people with heart disease who have not yet made it onto treatment waiting lists.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan from the British Heart Foundation.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, BHF Associate Medical Director, said: “Without an echocardiogram, doctors can’t see how well the heart is working and if someone needs potentially life saving treatment for heart disease.

“This matters because the long delays we now see for heart imaging tests create a domino effect of disruption to heart care and treatment that ultimately puts lives at risk.

“The backlog of these vital heart tests must be urgently addressed."

A Tees Valley CCG spokesperson said: “Social distancing measures in line with National guidelines and cleaning of equipment/surfaces in line with Infection, Prevention and Control guidelines have had an impact on capacity and continues to do so.

“Also, workforce and staffing remain a challenge due to factors including staff testing positive for COVID, staff self-isolating as well as general sickness absence.”

Some procedures have also been cancelled or delayed due to patients testing positive or self-isolating.

The spokesperson added: “Tees Valley CCG is looking to improve diagnostic pathways and address inequalities in care or access across heart failure pathways with echocardiography a priority.”

The CCG added it is working with providers to review all elective recovery waiting list backlogs, including diagnostics.

