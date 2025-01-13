Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nurse who helped a Hartlepool cancer team win multiple awards from the Hartlepool Mail has retired after more than three decades in the National Health Service.

Rosie Livingston, who was the deputy matron in the chemotherapy unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, has been a nurse in the town for 33 years.

During that time, she has helped care for many thousands of patients who have required cancer treatment.

Rosie said she and the unit team are “always touched by the gratitude patients and their loved ones have shown to us”.

Rosie Livingston next to a collection of Hartlepool Mail articles about the chemotherapy unit.

Such gratitude is something the wider community in Hartlepool and beyond has always recognised – with the service having won five Best of Health Awards over the years courtesy of the Hartlepool Mail and its readers.

Rosie has now looked back upon her career in the town and how her role has changed over the decades, stressing: “We have more treatments and people are living longer and having better outcomes.”

She has also praised her colleagues and “the many, many people who have raised funds for the unit” across the years”.

Rosie said: “It has been an honour to help look after so many brave and courageous patients in this unit and to be a part of their lives.

Rosie Livingston, centre, with members of the University Hospital of Hartlepool's chemotherapy department.

“The changes we have seen over the years have been huge.

"When I first worked here in year 2000, we were a unit of two consultants and two nurses – now we have a much larger team.

“Because of advances in healthcare, we have more treatments and people are living longer and having better outcomes.

“I know the dedication the whole team has given is appreciated by patients.

"I remember when the Hartlepool Mail had their awards, we would be told the judges would be crying as they read through the nominations the people of Hartlepool made for this unit.

“We have also always been so thankful for the many, many people who have raised funds for the unit, too many to mention.

"The team is always touched by the gratitude patients and their loved ones have shown to us.”