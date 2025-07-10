A new care provider at a Hartlepool retirement complex says it is dedicated to helping residents live independently in a new partnership.

Radis Community Care has now taken on care and support services at Hartfields Retirement Village, at Bishop Cuthbert, from complex managers the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT).

Radius says the partnership represents a “major step forward” in adult social care in the town and have set out their aims and ambitions to support Hartfields residents.

Julie Wales, regional manager at Radis Community Care, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council at Hartfields Retirement Village, in Hartlepool.

Warm welcome: Members of the care team at Hartfields Retirement Village as Radis takes over responsibility.

“The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust offer high quality housing for older people with the option of on-site care, either as the person moves into Hartfields or later in life as needs change.

“Our aim is always to help and assist people to remain as independent as possible.

“The excellent on site care team will continue to deliver bespoke plans suited to everyone, ensuring that everyone gains the flexible care, help and support they need, as and when they need it.”

Open since 2008, Hartfields has a mix of 242 one and two-bedroom apartments and bungalows, designed to support older adults and individuals with additional care needs to live independently.

Radis says the partnership marks an important step forward in continuing to meet the growing demand for extra care housing in Hartlepool.

The company says it will provide “high-quality, person-centred care services” to residents and will also work with the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) to ensure residents have plenty of opportunities to stay socially active and connected to the wider community.

The care provider was commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council after the Joseph Rowntree trust decided to focus solely on being a good landlord.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Our key priority has been to ensure that the residents who currently receive care continue to be supported to live independently in their own homes, and to that end we were delighted to appoint Radis, which has a very strong track record.

“We are working closely with Radis and Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to ensure a smooth transition for both residents and the continued provision of quality services.”