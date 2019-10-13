See empowering works of art created by Hartlepool mental health service clients

Luke Weartherby who helped create the Wings of Hope as part of an exhibition between Hartlepool and East Durham Mind and The Artrium art studio/gallery.

Learners and mentors from Hartlepool and East Durham Mind are showcasing their creative skills on view now in the Artrium gallery in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

All contributors are recovering from mental health difficulties and emotional challenges and are part of Mind’s Mindskills Recovery College project which runs a number of different workshops to aid recovery.

A centrepiece of the exhibition is ‘The Wings of Hope’ made up of many individually hand printed feathers created by members of the Mindskills Recovery College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beverley Haines, peer lead for Hartlepool and East Durham Mind, said: “We are inviting people to come and have their photograph taken ‘wearing the wings of hope’ and to contribute to discussions about mental wellbeing and importance of having hope and purpose in our lives.”

The exhibition opened to the public on World Mental Health Day which this year is focusing on suicide prevention.

It also features numerous eye-catching sculptures and eye-opening writing of Mind clients and former clients who now mentor others, all inspired by the theme ‘Elements of Wellbeing’.

As well as a chance to see how creativity supports mental wellbeing, the exhibition is also an opportunity for the public to lean more about mental health.

Gaynor Goad Mind's Skill Recovery College Manager checks out some of the work on display.

Gaynor Goad, Mindskills Recovery College Manager, added: “We bridge the gap between primary care and secondary care services.

“Our educational workshops cover everything from self care and relationships to communication and writing for wellbeing.

“We have 30 peer support groups that run weekly.

“I love my job as every day I meet some amazing people that have got many talents who are really inspirational.

An exhibit on display in the Mind exhibition at The Artrium.

“From the people who have come through their own journey to be able to look at creativity in whatever shape or form, and those still dealing with issues, it just empowers people to express themselves in a way that they might not be able to do by talking.”

The exhibition continues in The Artium until the end of October and everyone is welcome to visit.

Exhibition of artwork in project between Hartlepool and East Durham Mind and Artrium art studio/gallery, as part of World Mental Health Day.