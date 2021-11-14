Public Health England has published new figures for men's life expectancies for neighbourhoods across England.

See men's life expectancy from shortest to longest for each area in Hartlepool

The difference in men’s life expectancy in Hartlepool is as much as 10 years depending on where in the town they live, new figures show.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 4:55 am

Data has been published by Public Health England revealing average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

In Hartlepool, there are big differences depending on which part of the town someone lives in.

Men who live in the Fens, Hart and Elwick area can expect to live to an average age of 81.5 years.

That is a full decade more than those in Harbour and Victoria neighbourhood where men live to just 71.5 years on average.

Scroll through below to find what the average life expectancy is in your area.

1. Harbour and Victoria

Murray Street falls within the Harbour and Victoria neighbourhood, which has the lowest life expectancy for men at 71.5 years.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Old Town & Grange

Old Town and Grange, which included part of Grange Road, has the second lowest life expectancy for men in town at 72 years.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Headland & West View

The Headland and West View is ranked third lowest for life expectancy for men in Hartlepool at 74 years.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Owton Manor

Wynyard Road in Owton Manor, which has the fourth lowest life expectancy for men at 74.5 years.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
HartlepoolDataEnglandPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 3