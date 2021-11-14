See men's life expectancy from shortest to longest for each area in Hartlepool

Data has been published by Public Health England revealing average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

In Hartlepool, there are big differences depending on which part of the town someone lives in.

Men who live in the Fens, Hart and Elwick area can expect to live to an average age of 81.5 years.

That is a full decade more than those in Harbour and Victoria neighbourhood where men live to just 71.5 years on average.

Scroll through below to find what the average life expectancy is in your area.

1. Harbour and Victoria Murray Street falls within the Harbour and Victoria neighbourhood, which has the lowest life expectancy for men at 71.5 years.

2. Old Town & Grange Old Town and Grange, which included part of Grange Road, has the second lowest life expectancy for men in town at 72 years.

3. Headland & West View The Headland and West View is ranked third lowest for life expectancy for men in Hartlepool at 74 years.

4. Owton Manor Wynyard Road in Owton Manor, which has the fourth lowest life expectancy for men at 74.5 years.