Standing shoulder to shoulder with men to raise awareness of mental health at Hartlepool event
A host of organisations will come together at a special event in Hartlepool this week to show they are there to support men struggling with their mental health.
The Men’s Mental Health Matters walk-in event will showcase a range of services, charities, community groups, and initiatives that are all playing their part in supporting men's mental health in the community.
It is being held jointly by Hartlepool & Stockton Health GP federation, charity Minds for Men and Hartlepool Borough Council and will be supported by national charity Mentell.
Organisers say to tackle men's mental health and rising rates of male suicide, an “ocean of support” above and beyond what one organisation or service can give is needed.
Alec Gray, a social prescribing link worker with Hartlepool & Stockton Health, said: "It’s a community coming together to say ‘men speak up, you are not alone’.
"The aim of the day is to raise awareness of men's mental health and suicide prevention.
"Women are more open but fellas tend to keep things bottled up. A lot of lads have taken their own lives over the years.
“I’m passionate about making sure we can help people. Saving one life will be worth it for me.”
The event takes place on Friday, November 12, at Community Hub Central, in York Road, at 10am-2pm.
Visitors will have the chance to talk to service providers, pick up information and make connections.
To celebrate Men's Mental Health Matters, organisers we are also running the Turn Your Borough Blue campaign in collaboration with Minds for Men Hartlepool and Mentell.
It is targeting venues such as pubs and barbers where men have meaningful conversations that are willing to raise awareness of mental health and signpost their customers to Mentell.
It is because in the year before a man completes suicide, he is not known to statutorily services in over 70% of cases.
But, he will have a pint, get a haircut, share a coffee, and crack a joke with his workmates.
"The earlier we can reach men in crisis, the greater the likelihood of effective prevention,” said Alec.
Anyone who wants to have a stand at the walk-in event or who wishes to attend should email: [email protected]