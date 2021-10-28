Teesside hospital looking to recruit more emergency nursing staff after doctor's heroics at Newcastle United match

Now the hospital, which is operated by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, is looking for 10 new permanent responsive care nurses, particularly those with an interest in urgent and emergency care.

Debbie Hall, lead nurse in the hospital’s emergency department, said: “We’ve got a brilliant opportunity to recruit some more nurses to join our emergency department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The responsive care team are looking for ten dynamic nurses to join them.

“We’ve got lots of learning opportunities for nurses to develop emergency care skills.

“We like to involve our nurses in a lot of the decision-making in our teams to provide excellent patient care and an efficient service.”

The Mail reported how Dr Prichard, who has worked in the NHS for eight years, gave CPR to the man in the crowd as part of a team of medics who quickly responded.

He said: “I gave him CPR, we gave him a shock, some more CPR and another shock and we got him back around.

Dr Tom Prichard who is currently based in the emergency care department at North Tees hospital.

“Luckily, this bloke was in the right place at the right time. He was fortunate to get to hospital alive.

"The most important thing to get out of this for me is the importance of early CPR and knowing where the nearest defibrillator is.

"That’s what saved his life, getting things done early.”

The appeal for more emergency care staff comes after an ambitious upgrade to North Tees hospital’s urgent and emergency care service, where patients from Hartlepool are also directed.

It included a streamlined triage service, increased capacity, new patient rooms and a state-of-the-art emergency paediatric department.

Applications for the nursing vacancies close on Monday, November at 11.59pm.

For more information and details on how to apply visit North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s website.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.