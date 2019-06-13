Teesside Trust organises free choking training after lifesaving actions of Deputy Director

A Teesside Trust has organised a number of free basic first aid and choking training sessions to help people working in the hospitality industry keep their customers safe.

The need for the lifesaving training was identified when the deputy director of workforce, Gary Wright, was enjoying his evening at a local pub in Hartlepool when he noticed a man experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

Due to training he had received at the Trust, it was possible for Gary to use his knowledge to step in and assist by performing the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Gary said: “Because choking cuts off oxygen to the brain response time in these situations is absolutely critical. Fortunately, as a result of training undertaken at the hospital Trust I work for, I was able to respond and subsequently performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to clear the airway.”

After the incident, Gary had a thought that there may be a gap in the skills needed in the hospitality sector across Stockton and Hartlepool. In response, a number of training sessions covering basic first aid and choking training across North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will take place over the summer of 2019.

Gary said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to the course with all places for the initial session taken within a day. The summer months are always a busy time in the hospitality sector. It’s really important that people working in this sector have the necessary skills to should a similar situation arise. We are delighted to be able to offer this training in an effort to help up skill the workforce in our area.”

Clinical educators for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Keith Dalley and Lisa Blom, will lead the training. The sessions will include the theory behind the need for basic life support, initial assessment and difference between adult and children’s resuscitation.

The first course is set to take place on Friday, June 21, at the University Hospital of North Tees with subsequent sessions due to occur across both sites at North Tees and the University Hospital of Hartlepool.