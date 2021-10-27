In the seven days up to October 20, Seaton Carew recorded a case rate of 461.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 31 cases were recorded - a rise of 40.9% than the previous week.

The Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases begin to rise again

Covid rates have been on the rise.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:40 am

Here we reveal the areas of Hartlepool that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 21.

1. Rift House and Summerhill

In the seven days up to October 20, Rift House and Summerhill recorded a case rate of 449.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 31.8% than the previous week.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Claverig

In the seven days up to October 20, Clavering recorded a case rate of 445.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 46 cases were recorded - a rise of 76.9% than the previous week.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Rossmere and Mill

In the seven days up to October 20, Rossmere and Mill recorded a case rate of 420.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 3.6% than the previous week.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The Fens, Elwick & Hart

In the seven days up to October 20, The Fens, Elwick & Hart recorded a case rate of 544.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 66 new cases were recorded - a rise of 13.8% than the previous week.

Photo: Frank Reid

