The Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 infection rates as cases begin to rise again

Here we reveal the areas of Hartlepool that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to October 21.
1. Rift House and Summerhill
In the seven days up to October 20, Rift House and Summerhill recorded a case rate of 449.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 31.8% than the previous week.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Claverig
In the seven days up to October 20, Clavering recorded a case rate of 445.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 46 cases were recorded - a rise of 76.9% than the previous week.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Rossmere and Mill
In the seven days up to October 20, Rossmere and Mill recorded a case rate of 420.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 29 cases were recorded - a rise of 3.6% than the previous week.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Fens, Elwick & Hart
In the seven days up to October 20, The Fens, Elwick & Hart recorded a case rate of 544.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 66 new cases were recorded - a rise of 13.8% than the previous week.
Photo: Frank Reid